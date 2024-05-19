2,750 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %

MPC traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.