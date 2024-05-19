27,550 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Li Auto comprises about 0.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,997. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

