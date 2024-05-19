2,820 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 293,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

