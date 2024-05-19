2,868 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 250,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

