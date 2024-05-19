29,920 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

