2,994 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

