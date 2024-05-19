31,166 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,983,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $43.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

