3,678 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after acquiring an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,259,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,080,000 after acquiring an additional 698,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,935,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,598,000 after purchasing an additional 892,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,771. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

