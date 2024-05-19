4,094 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Acquired by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,333,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. 57,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,767. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

