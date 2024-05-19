4,201 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

