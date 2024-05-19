460,000 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

In other news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.94. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

