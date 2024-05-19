46,652 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,289 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

