505 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

