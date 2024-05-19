72,548 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.99. 26,194,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,048,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

