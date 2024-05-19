81,942 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Acquired by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. 1,937,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,526. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

