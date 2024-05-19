90,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Purchased by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. 3,721,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

