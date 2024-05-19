90,195 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,512,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

