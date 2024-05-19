AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

