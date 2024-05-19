abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.07

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.07 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.65). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,286,541 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.14. The firm has a market cap of £197.47 million, a P/E ratio of -225.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,739.13%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

