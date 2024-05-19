Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.75. Absa Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 1,976 shares.

Absa Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.5707 per share. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

