Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Financial Analysis

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.07%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -452.28% N/A -205.15% Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $12.06 million 1.61 -$61.62 million ($4.07) -0.22 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.44 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.21

Accelerate Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accelerate Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.