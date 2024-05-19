ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after buying an additional 592,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

