Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (ABOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.
NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 30.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.19.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
