Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (ABOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 30.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 688,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

