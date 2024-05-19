Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.45 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.