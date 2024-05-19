Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,944,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

