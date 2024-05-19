Aergo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.79 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $57.03 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Aergo
Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
