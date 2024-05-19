Aerodrome Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.99 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $157.88 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,046,788,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,046,788,552.7542406 with 454,705,116.1824488 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.00673755 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $18,059,863.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

