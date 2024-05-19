Aevo (AEVO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $88.40 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and $73.19 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aevo has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.83646255 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $69,828,209.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

