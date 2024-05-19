agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:AGL opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
