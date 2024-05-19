Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0017

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $12.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00082489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000066 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.14 or 0.69481597 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

