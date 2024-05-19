Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.07 and its 200-day moving average is $252.02.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

