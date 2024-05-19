Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.36 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.96% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 817,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,149 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,314 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

