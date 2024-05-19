Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.36 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.96% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
