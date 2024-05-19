Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $64,117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.