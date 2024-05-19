Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

