Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 2,142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,546,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $177.49.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

