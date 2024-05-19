Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.63. 635,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average is $322.49. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $254.65 and a 12 month high of $352.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

