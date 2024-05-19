Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 712,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.61.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.