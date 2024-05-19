Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 2,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $273,493,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,123,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,264,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 246,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

