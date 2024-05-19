Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,930. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.39.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

