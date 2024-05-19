Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

