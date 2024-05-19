Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.51. 165,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,061. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

