Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,959,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 29,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $5,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

