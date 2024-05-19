Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.90 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties makes up approximately 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.26% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 438,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.