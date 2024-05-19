Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.22.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

