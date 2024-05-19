Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 4,138,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,186. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.