Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $550,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in 3M were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in 3M by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,983. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.