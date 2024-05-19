Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $751,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.54. The stock had a trading volume of 890,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,892. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.