Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $917.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.