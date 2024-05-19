ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ALLETE by 214.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 102.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ALLETE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

