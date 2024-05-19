Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AENT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.31. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.
