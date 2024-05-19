Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AENT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.31. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Entertainment stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:AENT Free Report ) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Entertainment were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

